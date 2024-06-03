Election results 2024: BJP, BJD exude confidence of forming next government in Odisha

A day before counting of votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) exuded confidence of forming the next government in Odisha with clear majority while the two parties also claimed to send higher number of members to the Lok Sabha.

“The change in Odisha is imminent. Respecting the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our leadership, people of Odisha are going to install a BJP government for the first time. The change has already taken place,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 3.

“Our State will become a leading State in the country and develop into an economic hub. Employment will be generated. We are surely going to form the next government,” said Mr. Pradhan.

The BJD asserted that it would better its past performances and form the government by winning 75% of total seats in the Assembly.

“The BJD, under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is going to do very well in the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha. We are definitely going to form the government in Odisha with at least three-fourth majority and more. In the 147-member House, the three-fourth majority means 110 seats. We are confident that we are going to get much more than 110,” said Sasmit Patra, BJD spokesperson.

“We have kept our ears to the ground. Our estimate is that we will start with at least 12 MP seats out of total 21. It is going to be higher than 12. The exit polls in 2014 and 2019 have proven wrong and this time, the same will prove wrong,” said Mr. Patra.

Assembly dissolved

Meanwhile, the current Odisha Legislative Assembly was dissolved by Governor Raghubar Das following a recommendation by the State Cabinet chaired by the Chief Minister.

As per the exit polls, while one agency has predicted equal seat brackets for both the BJP and the BJD, other agencies have given clear edge for the regional party in the Assembly elections. Majority of exit polls have anticipated higher number of seats for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference on June 3, Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha, Nikunja Behari Dhal said over 2.50 crore electors exercised their voting rights in the current elections. The final voter turnout in the 2024 election was estimated at 74.44% compared to 73.09% in 2019.

While male voters constitute 73.37%, female counterparts had outnumbered them with participation estimated at 75.55%. Counting will take place in 70 centres set up across the State. About 1.47 lakh postal ballots have been received for parliamentary constituencies.

