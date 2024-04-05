GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

ECI approves names of three IPS officers for fresh posting in Odisha

The ECI in a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary has approved the appointment of Brijesh Kumar Rai for the post of Rourkela SP, Prakash R as Cuttack DCP, and Umashankar Dash as Angul SP.

April 05, 2024 01:00 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Election Commission of India (ECI) office at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi

Election Commission of India (ECI) office at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the appointment of three IPS officers as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rourkela, Angul and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cuttack, an official said on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The ECI in a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary has approved the appointment of Brijesh Kumar Rai for the post of Rourkela SP, Prakash R as Cuttack DCP, and Umashankar Dash as Angul SP.

On April 2, the ECI had ordered the transfer of six IPS officers including Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, and Angul SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, to non-election-related post with immediate effect.

The other three officers, who were shifted, were IGP (central range) Ashis Singh, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth, and Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek Kumar.

The ECI had also ordered the transfer of Cuttack Collector Vineet Bharadwaj and Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari.

The election panel had asked the Chief Secretary to provide a list of three names for each of these posts.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.