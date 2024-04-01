GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Days after quitting BJD, Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty joins BJP

Mohanty is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections and join the BJP

April 01, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty joins the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde after resigning from BJD recently, in New Delhi on April 1

Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty joins the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde after resigning from BJD recently, in New Delhi on April 1 | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJD's Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty joined the BJP on April 1, days after quitting the ruling party in Odisha, saying he was feeling "suffocated' there.

Mr. Mohanty, a cine star, praised the Narendra Modi government, saying he was proud to witness the passage of several historic measures in Parliament, including the abolition of triple talaq and the introduction of new criminal laws in the last five years.

For a developed India, people should support Mr, Modi, the Kendrapara MP said. Bold steps have been taken by the government, he said and lauded Prime Minister Modi as a statesman.

Welcoming him to the BJP, its national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the opposition is trying to project its strength by coming together but is not succeeding.

Those interested in a developed India are supporting the ruling party, Mr. Tawde added.

Mr. Mohanty noted that it is often said that artistes do not fit in politics and asserted he tried his best to be a part of it.

He is the second sitting BJD MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab to quit the regional party ahead of the 2024 general elections and join the BJP. Mohanty was a Rajya Sabha member before being elected to the Lok Sabha from Kendrapara in 2019.

