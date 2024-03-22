ADVERTISEMENT

Congress appoints Bhakta Charan Das as campaign head for Odisha

March 22, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The post was earlier held by Bijay Patnaik, who has now been appointed the chairman of the Congress's election coordination committee in the State.

PTI

File picture of Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Friday appointed former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das as the chairman of its Odisha campaign committee.

Mr. Das was also the campaign committee chairman during the 2019 elections but resigned after the party's debacle in the polls.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Bhakta Charan Das as chairman of Campaign Committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) with immediate effect," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a statement.

The post was earlier held by Bijay Patnaik, who has now been appointed the chairman of the Congress's election coordination committee in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha will vote for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly, simultaneously, in four phases, beginning May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US