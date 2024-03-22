GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress appoints Bhakta Charan Das as campaign head for Odisha

March 22, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
File picture of Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Friday appointed former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das as the chairman of its Odisha campaign committee.

Mr. Das was also the campaign committee chairman during the 2019 elections but resigned after the party's debacle in the polls.

"Congress president has approved the proposal of appointment of Bhakta Charan Das as chairman of Campaign Committee of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) with immediate effect," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a statement.

Odisha will vote for its 21 Lok Sabha seats and a 147-member assembly, simultaneously, in four phases, beginning May 13.

