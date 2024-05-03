BJP sharpens attack against Naveen Patnaik as party leadership heads to Odisha

May 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The saffron party sharpened its attack against the Naveen Patnaik government ahead of the scheduled visit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to poll-bound Odisha. The BJP continued to harp on the alleged government-by-bureaucracy in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Perhaps this might not have happened in any State of India where a coterie of bureaucrats runs the government. The question arises as to who would lead Odisha. Is Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also heading a regional party, not able to find any capable legislator and MP within the Biju Janata Dal to lead the State? The coterie is hurting Odia identity and pride,” Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, said while addressing a press conference 10 days before the State goes to vote.

Mr. Pradhan’s press conference came two days after BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi mounted a bitter attack against the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One man first draws a salary from the taxpayers of Odisha, and then tries a backdoor entry in order to run the government. This is unacceptable. It is not about an individual. The Indian Constitution clearly identifies three institutions – executive, legislative, and judiciary. They were assigned different duties. Nowhere does it permit the executive to usurp power,” he asserted.

Stating that Odisha was heading towards a Constitutional crisis, the veteran BJP leader said, “in neighbouring West Bengal, a committed bureaucracy was a integral part of the government. It has gone a step beyond in Odisha where a coterie of bureaucracy has taken over the power. We call upon the Odisha CM to issue a clarification on this.”

“The Naveen Patnaik Government reflects a Sashikala syndrome – unconstitutionality, coterie, backdoor entry, manipulation, corruption, and nepotism,” Mr. Pradhan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a similar vein, Ms. Sarangi said, “Self-respect and pride of Odisha is in danger. A bureaucrat has hijacked governance system and people’s mandate. Odisha CM is not visible in public after COVID-19 pandemic. He is supposed to take review of different departments very frequently. It is not happening. Mr. Patnaik should show he is the CM and he has people’s mandate, nobody else.”

“Odisha CM is made to file nomination from Hinjili and Kantabanji assembly constituencies. The former bureaucrat is trying to make backdoor entry from one of the two seats,” she said without taking name of V.K. Pandian, chairperson of 5T Transformation.

PM Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Nabrangpur on May 6 while BJP president J.P. Nadda will be in Odisha on May 5. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will address an intellectual meet on May 4. Mr. Pradhan said that the PM, who is the most popular leader in Odisha, would stay in the State during the hectic campaigning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.