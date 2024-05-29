BJD terms transfer of Odisha CMO officials unfortunate, design of BJP

The Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday termed transfer two senior IPS officers linked to office of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by Election Commission of India ‘unfortunate’ and ‘design’ of Bharatiya Janata Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that actions have been taken against some of the officers working in CMO by ECI. I would say that those two officers were outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played great role in controlling naxalism in Odisha risking their lives whether it is in Gajapati or Malkangiri districts,” said V.K. Pandian, close aide of Mr. Patnaik and chairman of 5T (Transformation and Initiatives).

Mr. Pandian said, “the two officers were awarded by highest authority in the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice in the service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is as per the design of BJP which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hand of BJD. It cannot stand against popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his sway over people of Odisha,” he pointed out.

It is to be noted that ECI had placed D.S. Kutey, Special Secretary to Odisha CM, under suspension, and directed Ashish Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (CM Security) to undergo medical examination on charges of influencing simultaneous elections in the State.

The ECI said the allegations forwarded by Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha were corroborated by various other inputs received from field from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kutey, the 1997 batch officer, is additional director general officer rank officer and posted in CMO for several years while Asish Kumar Singh, 2010-batch officer, was shifted as Inspector General of Police (CM-Security) just before election by ECI. Both the officers were said to be working in close coordination in CMO although BJP alleged that they were directly interfering in elections.

“The transfer is politically motivated and whatever BJP leadership want to achieve is happening. It is matter of great regret. The Odisha CM and BJD has never used officials in election process,” said Mr. Pandian.

He further said, “the BJD is utterly strong with one crore membership. We don’t need such action. BJP may require it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the four-phase election in Odisha approached its final stage, both the BJD and BJP engaged in intense political manoeuvring.

The latest controversy centred on a viral video showing Odisha’s Chief Minister’s hand shaking, with Mr. Pandian attempting to steady it on the podium during a public speech.

“This is a deeply distressing video. Mr. Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Naveen Babu. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha! BJP is determined to give back the reins of Odisha to the people of the State,” posted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been campaigning in the State, social networking site ‘X’. Mr. Sarma further said, “for the first time in our history, a retired officer has tried to physically control the hands of a sitting Chief Minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting strongly to the viral video, Odisha CM said, “I believe the BJP which is known to make non-issue into issues are discussing my hands. This will certainly not work.”

In another video message, Mr. Patnaik said, “the BJP tried to form government in Karnataka, they failed. They attempted the same for Telangana, and failed. They tried same in Himachal Pradesh and failed. I am certain that same would continue in Odisha.”

“Senior BJP leaders such as chief ministers and cabinet ministers as guests. We expect them not to use poor language and make false allegations. This is not appreciated by people of our State. I pray to Lord Jagannath that better sense prevails on them,” he remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.