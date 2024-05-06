ADVERTISEMENT

BJD government will expire on June 4: PM Modi in Odisha

May 06, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Berhampur (Odisha)

Addressing his first election rally in the State, Mr. Modi urged people to give a chance to the BJP to make Odisha the number one State in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in poll-bound Odisha on May 6, 2024. Photo: X/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.

Addressing his first election rally in the State, Mr. Modi urged people to give a chance to the BJP to make Odisha the number one State in the country.

In an apparent dig at BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Prime Minister said, "Odisha needs a CM who understands Odia language and culture."

“The BJP will form a double-engine government here after elections. The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, 2024,” Mr. Modi said at the Berhampur rally.

He also claimed that Odisha has not benefitted from Ayushman Bharat Yojana as the "BJD government did not implement" it in the State.

The Centre gave ₹10,000 crore under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to Odisha but the BJD dispensation could not spend the money properly.

"You have given 50 years to Congress and 25 years to BJD. Just give five years to the BJP. We will make Odisha the number one state in the country," Mr. Modi said at the rally.

Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, and sea coasts, but people are still poor, he claimed.

“We released a visionary manifesto for Odisha promising jobs for youths and women and health facilities for senior citizens. BJP fulfils what it says,” Mr. Modi added.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously.

