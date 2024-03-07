GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJD-BJP forming alliance to ‘loot’ natural resources of Odisha: Congress

Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattanayak accused the BJD government of being embroiled in corruption scandals, including chit fund and mining scams, and suggested that the BJD's alliance with the BJP stemmed from fear of exposure.

March 07, 2024 05:29 pm | Updated March 08, 2024 01:35 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Ganeshan A

With the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) hinting at a potential alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattanayak alleged that both the parties are teaming up to exploit the state and its natural resources, including mines.

He pointed out both the parties had formed a coalition government from 2001 to 2009 and had collaborated on various fronts.

Odisha BJP launches campaign to collect people's suggestions for poll manifesto

Mr. Pattanayak highlighted instances where the BJD had supported significant bills introduced by the BJP in Parliament and had even allocated a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP twice.

He accused the BJD government of being embroiled in corruption scandals, including chit fund and mining scams, and suggested that the BJD's alliance with the BJP stemmed from fear of exposure.

"The BJD government is deep in corruption including chit fund and mining scams. So, the BJD has surrendered itself before the BJP," Mr. Pattanayak said.

He questioned the BJD's commitment to the state's interests, citing unfulfilled promises such as the increase in paddy minimum support price (MSP) and the demand for special category status for Odisha.

"If the BJD is working for the interest of the state, the party should have asked the BJP to fulfill these demands of Odisha," Mr. Pattanayak said.

He asserted that the Congress is the only viable alternative in the state and claimed that the people are in support of the grand old party.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would form the next government in the state, positioning the party as the true representative of people's interests.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Orissa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.