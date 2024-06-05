GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly Election Results 2024: Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha CM after BJD's poll defeat

Though a number of BJD leaders had gathered at Mr. Patnaik's residence, he came alone to the Governor's house to tender his resignation

Published - June 05, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. | Photo Credit: ANI

Marking the end of his 24-year-rule in Odisha, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on June 5 resigned from the post of the Chief Minister after the defeat of his party in the assembly elections in the State.

Mr. Patnaik handed over his resignation letter to Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan, sources said.

Though a number of BJD leaders had gathered at Mr. Patnaik's residence, he came alone to the Governor's house to tender his resignation.

Odisha Assembly Election results 2024: Odia Asmita (pride) played a huge role in turning tide in favour of BJP in Odisha

The BJD supremo only waved at waiting journalists and left the premises after submitting his resignation letter.

BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win only 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. The results were announced on June 4.

Mr. Patnaik had for the first time taken oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha on March 5, 2000.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Orissa / Bharatiya Janata Party / Biju Janata Dal

