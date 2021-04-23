Assembly Election | Pipili bypoll rescheduled for May 16

The Election Commission on Thursday rescheduled polling for the Pipili Assembly by-election in Puri district to May 16, official sources said.

This was announced by Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer S.K. Lohani.

Though the earlier polling date was fixed on May 13, it has been rescheduled to May 16 in view of the Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival of Muslims.

Stating that the EC had received several petitions seeking the change of the polling day, Mr. Lohani said the date had now been changed.

“The polling will be held in Pipili from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 16 with adherence of the COVID-19 protocol,” Mr. Lohani said.

The counting of votes would be conducted on May 19, Mr. Lohani said, adding that the entire by-election process would be completed by May 21.

The by-election is being held following the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

The BJD has fielded Maharathy’s son Rudrapratap Maharathy while the BJP has nominated Ashrit Pattnayak as its candidate.