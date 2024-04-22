Amit Shah to address a public meeting in Odisha’s Sonepur on April 25

April 22, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in the western Odisha town of Sonepur under Bolangir Parliamentary constituency on April 25, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said that Shah's public meeting on Thursday afternoon will be held as part of the party’s campaigning in favour of its candidates.

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in four phases - May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.

Shah is likely to focus on “Odisha’s asmita (pride), Maa (woman), Mati (soil) and Matrubhoomi (motherland), besides the labour migration problem in the state", Mohapatra said.

Shah will spend the night in Bhubaneswar where he will hold a meeting with senior leaders here.

The BJP is comparatively better placed than the BJD in western Odisha where the saffron party won all five Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to contest from Kantabanji assembly constituency in Western Odisha along with his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.

