ADVERTISEMENT

NSCN leader held for asking people not to vote for Nagaland BJP chief

February 23, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The extremist group said there is no question of opposing or supporting any candidate as it is not involved in the elections

The Hindu Bureau

Temjen Imna Along | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AlongImna

A leader of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M) has been held for allegedly asking people not to vote for Nagaland’s BJP president, Temjen Imna Along, who is seeking re-election from the Alongtaki Assembly constituency.

Officials said Lanuwati Jamir, the NSCN (I-M) leader of the State’s Ao region was picked up by the personnel of a paramilitary force on Wednesday night after a letter purportedly signed by him was circulated in villages under the Alongtaki constituency, directing the people not to vote for Mr Along. He was handed over to the police.

The letter said the State BJP chief had an “anti-Naga character” and was working for the RSS to make “Hinduism penetrate” Nagaland. It also warned of “stern action” against those who do not comply with the diktat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NSCN (I-M) clarified that its central committee did not issue such a directive to the voters of Alongtaki and said it would investigate into the matter. “There is no question of either supporting or opposing any candidate since we are not involved in the elections in any way,” a spokesperson of the outfit said on Thurday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, campaigning in Nagaland for the BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidates, downplayed the diktat and indicated it could be a “case of miscommunication”.

The BJP, contesting 20 of Nagaland’s 60 seats, has already bagged the Akuluto constituency uncontested. The NDPP, its ally, is contesting the other 40 seats.

Elections in Nagaland are scheduled on February 27 along with Meghalaya. The results will be declared on March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US