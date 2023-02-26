Nagaland Assembly polls | One killed, 12 injured as vehicle carrying polling personnel meets with accident

February 26, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kohima

One person died while 12 others were injured, five of them critically, as a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Wokha district of Nagaland on February 26, an official said.

A minibus carrying polling personnel assigned to Sungro sector polling station 4 of Sanis Assembly constituency skidded off the road near Thillong bridge in Wokha district, he said, adding the apparent cause of the accident was mechanical failure.

One of them died on the spot, while five others were critically injured, the official said.

A new team of polling personnel has been dispatched in their place.

A total of 11,575 polling personnel have left for 2,291 polling stations across the State.