HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Repoll under way in four polling stations of Nagaland

Election officials in the State have not cited any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations

March 01, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - Kohima

PTI
Representational image of voters waiting in queues to cast their votes for the Nagaland Assembly elections.

Representational image of voters waiting in queues to cast their votes for the Nagaland Assembly elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

Repolling is underway in four polling stations in Nagaland on March 1, an official said.

The repolling is in being held in New Colony polling station in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka Village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu constituency, the official said.

The repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Election officials in the State have not cited any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced repolling in four polling stations out of the 2,291 polling stations across Nagaland that went to polls on Monday.

On the basis of reports submitted by general observers and after taking all material circumstances into account, the commission declared the voting held on Monday at the four polling stations as void, said EC Under-Secretary Surender Singh.

Polling for 59 Assembly seats was held on Monday, while the votes will be counted on Thursday.

Related Topics

Nagaland Assembly elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.