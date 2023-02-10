ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland Assembly elections | BJP’s Kazheto Kinimi re-elected unopposed from Akuluto after Congress candidate withdraws nomination

February 10, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

February 10, 2023 was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Nagaland

The Hindu Bureau

Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto constituency on February 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@YanthungoPatton

The BJP opened its account ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls in Nagaland with Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature on Friday, officials said.

Friday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

Mr. Kinimi’s supporters broke into celebrations soon after the 68-year-old was declared the seat for the second successive time.

“Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed,” Mr. Kinimi said in a tweet. “I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland State BJP,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton congratulated Mr Kinimi. “Wishing him the best as he steers the state forward according to the aspirations of the people and resolve of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Mr. Patton tweeted.

ALSO READ
BJP announces candidates for Meghalaya, Nagaland 

B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP, said Mr. Kinimi’s victory is “a good news” that “augurs well for the party.” “Congratulations to Sri @KazhetoKinimi, @BJP4Nagaland candidate from 31 Akuluto AC on winning the elections unopposed. This is great news and augurs well for the party,” he said in a tweet.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula. They agreed to continue with the same understanding this time.

In 2018, the NDPP won 18 seats while the BJP got 12 seats. They formed the government with the support of the other smaller parties and independents despite the Naga People’s Front (NPF) winning 26 seats to become the single-largest party.

The NPF suffered a jolt in April 2021 when 21 of its MLAs led by former Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang “merged” with the NDPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US