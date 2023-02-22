Congress-led alliance will come to power in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

February 22, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

An alliance government will come to power at the Centre in 2024 and the Congress will lead such an alliance, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said at a rally in Nagaland on Tuesday, ahead of the Assembly election in the State.

“Modi [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] has said several times, I am the only man, who can face the country, no other people can touch me. No democratic man speaks like this. He must remember you are in democracy; you should remember you are not an autocrat, you are not a dictator, you are elected by people and people will teach you a lesson in 2024. Alliance government will come in Centre, Congress will lead. We are talking with other parties, because otherwise the democracy and Constitution will go,” he said.

Though no formal talks had begun, Mr. Kharge said an informal dialogue was going on. “The BJP will not get majority,” he said unequivocally.

Mr. Kharge’s comments can be seen in the backdrop of the Congress’s repeated emphasis on playing the central role in any kind of an Opposition alliance.

He also launched a fierce attack on the BJP by saying that the party, which preaches about upholding democracy and the Constitution, resorted to undemocratic ploys to bring down elected governments.

“Let 100 Modis and Shahs come, we will never drift from the path of democracy and principles enshrined in the Constitution,” he added. He also claimed that the saffron party destabilised six or seven States ruled by non-BJP parties and came to power through the back door after luring MLAs from rival parties.

“The Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka had full majority until they [BJP] purchased 17-18 MLAs, forcing them to resign and eventually they came to power. Be it Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, or Uttarakhand, they employed the same tactic everywhere to bring down democratically elected governments,” he said.

Welcoming Mr. Kharge’s comments, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai, “Congress is a big party, let them lead. We accept Congress’s leadership.”