ADVERTISEMENT

AAP to contest in 'as many as seats as possible' in Nagaland assembly polls

January 26, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - Kohima:

Former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP

PTI

AAP appoints Asu Keyho (Right) as the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP. Photo: Twitter/@beingAAPian

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, its Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sharma said.

He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We will contest in as many seats as possible… and there will be no pre-poll alliance,” Mr. Sharma told a press conference here.

“Time has come for the people of Nagaland to vote for good governance, honest politics and and overall development of the state with the elimination of corruption,” he said on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Sharma also expressed hope that the party will go to the grassroots to bring the required change in the political scenario of Nagaland.

Also read: Explained | The big northeast battle en route to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Mr. Keyho said people of the northeastern state want an AAP government, as “the Nagas in Delhi, whether studying or working, have witnessed what good governance and fulfilment of promises mean under the Arvind Kejriwal government there”.

AAP had unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 assembly polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US