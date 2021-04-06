Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

New Delhi

06 April 2021 09:28 IST

The Prime Minister tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam urging votes to strengthen the festival of democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 urged people to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the assembly elections in Assam.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.

Advertising

Advertising

"Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters," the prime minister tweeted.

Mr. Modi also tweeted in Bengali, Assamese, Tamil and Malayalam, urging voters in the four states and the union territory of Puducherry to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.