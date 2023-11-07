Mizoram, Chhattisgarh record over 70% polling

November 07, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kick-starting crucial State polls perceived to be semi-finals before the 2024 general election, voting took place in all 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram on Tuesday, as well as in the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh, which was marred by sporadic violence. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel claimed that some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had threatened voters not to exercise their franchise.

While Mizoram recorded more than 76% polling by 4 p.m., about 71% of voters had exercised their franchise by 5 p.m. in the 20 Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh which went to the polls in the first phase. “The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations, including interior and inaccessible polling stations comes in,” the Election Commission of India said.

For all five States going to the polls this month — Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telanagana — the counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Marred by violence

At least three security personnel were injured in violent incidents in the Maoist-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, where all 12 Assembly seats voted in the first phase. An inspector from the elite CoBRA unit of the CRPF was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Sukma district.

Encounters were reported between the police and the Maoists in Sukma, Narayanpur and Kanker districts of the Bastar region. Two jawans sustained injuries in a gun battle in Sukma’s Minpa area, where voting was held for the first time since the State was formed. In fact, polling stations were set up in 126 villages in seven districts affected by Left Wing Extremism for the first time since Independence, the ECI said.

The Congress, which is seeking another term in Chhattisgarh, and the opposition BJP, are the main contenders for power in the State.

BJP vs Congress

At a rally in Surajpur district of the State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the State’s Congress government of failing to contain Naxalism. Whenever the Congress comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened, the PM said. He also targeted the Chief Minister over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam and other accusations of corruption.

Mr. Baghel, on his part, said that the BJP had already accepted defeat as it was using agencies to target Opposition leaders; these Central agencies would take a short break and return to raid again before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

‘CRPF threatened voters’

He alleged that CRPF personnel were threatening voters not to exercise their franchise. “This is the real character of the BJP government at the Centre. If they are not able to hold in front of Congress in the elections, then CRPF jawans have been put forward. This is not the only complaint of stopping voters. Such complaints have been received from many places in Bastar. But when the public is together, BJP can put forward whomever it wants. Only we will win. Long live Congress,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an image of a letter claiming that nearly 300 people were denied their right to vote by CRPF jawans.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminded voters of his party’s poll promises to farmers as well as guarantees on subsidised electricity, gas, education, health and education, and the pledge to conduct a caste survey. He expressed confidence that the “just” Congress government in Chattisgarh would continue.

The second phase of polling in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 17.

EVM glitch

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Zoramthanga failed to exercise his franchise in the first attempt due to an electronic voting machine malfunction, but was finally able to vote in the Aizawl North-II Assembly constituency.

He said that his Mizo National Front (MNF) would get an overwhelming majority and would not need to enter into a coalition with any other party to form the government.

Mizoram is expected to witness a triangular contest between the MNF, the Zoram People’s Movement, and the Congress.

Rainbow polling station

In both States, there were 320 polling stations fully manned by women, and 31 polling stations managed by people with disabilities (PwD), along with 140 model polling stations. In a novel initiative in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, a rainbow model polling station was set up in the Pakhanjur area which is inhabited by the highest number of voters in the third gender category.

Home voting facility was also introduced for the first time in the Assembly elections in both States, for senior citizens over the age of 80 years and PwD voters.

In all, 8,52,088 voters were registered in Mizoram while 40,78,680 voters had registered in the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. To facilitate the voting process, 1,276 polling stations were set up in Mizoram, and 5,304 in Chhattisgarh. A total of 174 candidates are contesting the elections in Mizoram, while the corresponding figure is 223 for Phase-I elections in Chhattisgarh.