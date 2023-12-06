HamberMenu
ZPM leader Lalduhoma meets Mizoram Governor to stake claim to form government

Lalduhoma is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Friday

December 06, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leaders Lalduhoma, K. Sapdanga and Vanlalhlana meets Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government in the State, in Aizawl, on December 6, 2023.

| Photo Credit: PTI

Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma on Wednesday met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to stake claim to form the government.

Decades-long wait for Mizoram top job over for Lalduhoma

ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security-in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, held a meeting with the newly elected party candidates on Tuesday evening and discussed about formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios, a party leader said.

"Lalduhoma is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Friday," a ZPM source said.

An experimental political choice by the Mizo electorate

Lalduhoma had expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas along with election officials called on the governor on Tuesday to hand over the gazette with the names of 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls on Monday, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats.

The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

