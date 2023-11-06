HamberMenu
Tripura Cong chief lauds unique poll campaign style in Mizoram, says party will return to power

Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday with no reports of any law and order problems throughout the month-long period, officials said

November 06, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - Agartala

PTI
“The people of Mizoram have realised only a Congress-led government can ensure peace and development. Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the state will have a big impact on the party’s electoral fortune as it reminded the people of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in bringing peace there,” Mr. Saha said. File

"The people of Mizoram have realised only a Congress-led government can ensure peace and development. Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the state will have a big impact on the party's electoral fortune as it reminded the people of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in bringing peace there," Mr. Saha said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Asish Kumar Saha on Monday lauded Mizoram's unique election campaign style and exuded confidence that the party will return to power in the State by riding on the non-performance of the MNF government.

Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of any law and order problems throughout the month-long period, officials said.

"I had been in Mizoram and campaigned for party candidates in Mamit district and witnessed the unique practice of electioneering," Mr. Saha told PTI.

Mizoram's unique campaigning style ensures a balanced campaign by parties, officials said, adding that even if a party has money and resources, it can’t hold a rally without the permission of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-backed body.

This system started from the 2008 assembly polls after the MPF signed an agreement with all the political parties for a "code of conduct" before every elections, they added.

According to officials, MPF organises community meetings for all the candidates of one particular constituency where supporters and voters of the area sit and hear the candidates.

Every candidate is given a total of 20 minutes to make his or her speech. Unlike other political campaigns, sloganeering is unheard of, they added.

Mr. Saha, who led a five-member team of PCC, campaigned for party candidates in three assembly constituencies — Dampa, Hacheek and Mamit recently, all in Mamit district.

Asked about the party’s possibility in the elections, Mr. Saha said the Congress will storm back to power riding on the non-performance of the MNF-BJP coalition government.

"The people of Mizoram have realised only a Congress-led government can ensure peace and development. Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the state will have a big impact on the party’s electoral fortune as it reminded the people of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in bringing peace there," he said.

To end insurgency, Rajiv Gandhi had entered into a historic pact with the MNF in 1986 to bring lasting peace in the State. Currently, the Congress has five MLAs in the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

