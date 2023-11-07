HamberMenu
TIPRA founder asks people of Mizoram to vote wisely

Pradyot says that do not get swayed away by tall promises by political parties

November 07, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated November 08, 2023 02:43 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya, on Tuesday urged the people of Mizoram to vote wisely to make sure their interests are protected. Voting for Mizoram Assembly held on Tuesday.

Mr. Manikya said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “My dear friends in Mizoram vote wisely and also makes sure that your interests are protected because we in the NE are often taken for granted . You maybe small compared to many mainland states but you are a state nevertheless and in your verdict we see our common indigenous interests protected. Vote but also think before being swayed by tall promises.”

The TIPRA had earlier blamed that members of Borok (original inhabitants of Tripura) are being targeted in Mizoram.

Most of senior leaders of the TIPRA, including Mr Manikya, had previously been critical of alleged mistreatment and brutality meted out against the Bru community in Mizoram who were displaced and fled to Tripura in October 1997.

Over 35,000 people were housed in several makeshift camps for over two decades before finding a permanent rehabilitation and resident status in Tripura after signing a quadripartite accord in January 2020.

