Repolling under way at one voting centre in Aizawl; 20% turnout till 9 a.m.

November 10, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - Aizawl

“Repolling is under way in a peaceful manner at the Muallungthu voting centre in Mizoram’s Aizawl South-III constituency,” officials said on November 10.

“The exercise was necessitated as voting personnel did not clear the mock poll there ahead of the Assembly election held on Tuesday,” they said. Repolling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 4 p.m.

“Till 9 a.m., 20% of 1,084 electors in the polling station had cast their votes,” the officials said. “There is no law and order issue and voting has been peaceful so far,” a senior poll official said. Four candidates are in the fray in Aizawl South-III constituency.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded sitting MLA Lalnunmawia, and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Baryl Vanneihsangi.

Congress fielded Rosiamngheta, while Zaichhawna Hlawndo of the Zoramthar group is contesting as an independent.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 80.43%. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

