Prayers held in Mizoram for change in counting date

November 27, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - Aizwal

Churches in Mizoram held prayers to seek a change in the date of counting of votes for State Assembly election, a church leader said on Sunday. On Saturday, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches, had urged churches to organise prayers during church service so that counting is not held on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the majority of Christians in the State, the leader said.

The counting is scheduled to be held on December 3. Citing that leaders of the NGO Coordination Committee will meet the Election Commission on November 28, the MKHC urged church members to hold prayers to ensure that the efforts bear fruit.

Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the State, also separately urged its members to hold prayers to ensure that the date of counting is changed.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of NGOCC, currently camping in Delhi, will meet Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission on Tuesday to re-appeal and press its demand for a change of date for counting of votes.

The committee general secretary Malsawmliana said that the delegation visited the ECI office on Friday seeking an appointment.

He said that the Election Commission allowed them to meet the chief election commissioner and other officials on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The ECI had fixed December 3 as the day for counting of votes for five States — Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

However, political parties, civil society organisations, churches and a church-sponsored poll watchdog in Mizoram had opposed it and sent numerous pleas to the Election Commission urging it to reschedule the counting date because it falls on Sunday, a sacred day for Christians in the Christian-majority state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held peacefully on November 7.

