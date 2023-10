PM cancels campaign trip to Mizoram, Shah will fill in

October 29, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - Aizawl

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram on October 30, a senior BJP leader said here on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fill in for Mr. Modi, but his date of campaigning is yet to be decided, State BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia told PTI.

Mr. Lalthanpuia, however, did not cite any reason for the cancellation of Mr. Modi's visit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to campaign in the northeastern State on Monday for the November 7 assembly elections, Mr. Lalthanpuia said.

Mr. Shah will visit Mamit and the southern part of the State, he said.

The BJP is eyeing the votes of linguistic minorities such as Chakma, Bru, Mara and Lai community people living in the southern part of the State.

The saffron party, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, has fielded 23 nominees this time.

BJP president J.P. Nadda had on Friday released the party's manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.