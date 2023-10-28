ADVERTISEMENT

People of Mizoram will vote for BJP: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

October 28, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

Mizoram goes to polls on November 7 to elect members of the 40-member legislative assembly.

PTI

BJP and women candidates will do well in the Mizoram Assembly elections: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has exuded confidence that the people of Mizoram will vote for the saffron party in the forthcoming assembly elections on November 7.

He claimed that BJP and women candidates will do well in the Mizoram Assembly elections.

North East society is already dominated by women in all spheres and the recent passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament augurs well for them, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday night.

"We also hope that the sensible electorate of Mizoram will vote for us (BJP) in the seats we are contesting," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said that he also hoped that some of the women contestants in the ensuing polls would also be successful and make a positive contribution to the development of the state.

He also appealed to women of the other North Eastern states to take advantage of the Women’s Reservation Act and contest elections in their respective states in the future.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 7 to elect members of the 40-member legislative assembly.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday released his party's manifesto for the assembly elections in Mizoram, making a host of promises, including a 33% reservation for women in government jobs and an investigation of a social welfare scheme of the MNF government.

The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats. It has one MLA in the current assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US