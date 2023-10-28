HamberMenu
People of Mizoram will vote for BJP: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Mizoram goes to polls on November 7 to elect members of the 40-member legislative assembly.

October 28, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam)

PTI
BJP and women candidates will do well in the Mizoram Assembly elections: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

BJP and women candidates will do well in the Mizoram Assembly elections: Rajkumar Ranjan Singh | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajkumar Ranjan Singh has exuded confidence that the people of Mizoram will vote for the saffron party in the forthcoming assembly elections on November 7.

He claimed that BJP and women candidates will do well in the Mizoram Assembly elections.

North East society is already dominated by women in all spheres and the recent passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament augurs well for them, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs said on the sidelines of the inauguration of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday night.

"We also hope that the sensible electorate of Mizoram will vote for us (BJP) in the seats we are contesting," he said.

Mr. Singh said that he also hoped that some of the women contestants in the ensuing polls would also be successful and make a positive contribution to the development of the state.

He also appealed to women of the other North Eastern states to take advantage of the Women’s Reservation Act and contest elections in their respective states in the future.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 7 to elect members of the 40-member legislative assembly.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday released his party's manifesto for the assembly elections in Mizoram, making a host of promises, including a 33% reservation for women in government jobs and an investigation of a social welfare scheme of the MNF government.

The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats. It has one MLA in the current assembly.

