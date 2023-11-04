HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 1,200 polling booths prepared for Mizoram Assembly polls: Chief Electoral Officer

Mizoram is one of the five States where Assembly elections will be held

November 04, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Aizawl (Mizoram)

ANI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

As many as 1,276 polling stations have been prepared for the Mizoram Assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer for the state, Madhup Vyas said on Friday.

Mr. Vyas, while speaking to ANI, talked about the preparations done by the poll body for the elections scheduled for November 7. He also said that the poll body in the State is 'prepared' for the upcoming elections.

"Preparations are going as per the schedule which has been prescribed by the ECI. We are all prepared for polling on November 7. We have prepared 1,276 polling stations. We have provided all the assured minimum facilities...The voters' list was finalised as per the second special summary revision...We have 174 candidates contesting for 40 assembly seats," Mr. Vyas said.

Mizoram is one of the five States where Assembly elections will be held. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. In a 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

Related Topics

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.