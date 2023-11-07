HamberMenu
On polling day, festive atmosphere prevails in Mizoram

Community participation takes over in Mizoram on voting day to turn the democratic exercise into a festival, often translating into a high turnout.

November 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar
Zadawla, a 96-year-old voter with a disability, after voting in the Mizoram Assembly Elections in Aizawl on November 7, 2023. 

Zadawla, a 96-year-old voter with a disability, after voting in the Mizoram Assembly Elections in Aizawl on November 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mizoram People’s Forum, a church-backed NGO, has for almost two decades issued a set of guidelines for political parties and candidates to follow for ensuring violence, inducement, and mudslinging-free elections in the State. The guidelines entail candidates of every constituency to face voters of specified localities from a ‘common platform’ (usually a community hall stage) and justify why they need to be given a chance. 

The dos and don’ts, however, are seldom needed on the day of voting in the State as community participation takes over to turn the democratic exercise into a festival, often translating into a high turnout.

Mizoram Assembly elections, voting day | Updates

“This is how Mizoram votes – like a family gathering. Some are eating food, some are seated, waiting for their turns. There is minimal police presence. Very peaceful atmosphere, with different political parties mingling without any tension, and a huge voter turnout to boot. The rest of the country has a lot to learn from Mizoram!” former Nagaland Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, among the steerers of the BJP’s campaign in Mizoram, said.

Used to such an atmosphere, at least half a dozen senior citizens in their eighties and nineties, including two women aged 87 years and 95 years, made their way to the polling booths after having declined the home voting option.

“I am only 96 years old. I hope to cast my booth in the next election too,” Zadawla, a visually-impaired voter who was among the first few to exercise his franchise at Aizawl’s Sarong Veng-II polling booth said.

Mizoram went to polls for all the 40 Assembly seats on Tuesday and the results will be announced on December 3.

