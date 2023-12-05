New Mizoram government to be sworn in on December 8

December 05, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government in Mizoram will be sworn in on December 8, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Former IPS officer Lalduhoma, to be elected the ZPM Legislature Party leader, will meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati soon to stake claim to form the government.

The ZPM won 27 of the State’s 40 Assembly seats to oust the Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) from power. In the process, it ended almost four decades of duopoly between the MNF and the Congress.

The MNF managed 10 seats to take the second spot while the Congress finished fourth with one seat, behind the BJP’s two.

Soon after winning the election from the Serchhip constituency, Mr. Lalduhoma said the ZPM’s council of elders had a year ago nominated him the chief ministerial candidate if the party was voted to power.

“The people voted for change and a new system in governance we promised,” he said, adding that resolving the boundary dispute with Assam would be one of the major issues for the ZPM government.

