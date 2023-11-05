Modi seeks support for BJP from ‘family’ in Mizoram

November 05, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - AIZAWL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the support from the “warm” people of Mizoram who were “like my family members” for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 7, the day when a maximum of 8,51,895 voters in the State are scheduled to choose 40 representatives for five years.

In a video message for the people of the poll-bound State, the Prime Minister said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had been trying relentlessly to reduce the psychological and physical distance between New Delhi and the northeast since 2014.

“We have given priority to realising your dreams and fulfilling your needs. In the last nine years, I have visited the northeast 60 times and the BJP has brought Delhi to the doorsteps of the people of the region,” he said, underlining his party’s commitment to building a “marvellous Mizoram”.

“During one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation. Since then, a revolution has happened across sectors due to the work of the BJP-led government,” Mr. Modi said.

He cited the example of more than ₹8,500 crore invested in a broad gauge railway project connecting Bairabi near the Assam-Mizoram border to Sairang, about 18 km short of the State’s capital Aizawl, the increase in the length of national highways in the northeast from 11,000 km in 2014 to 16,000 km in 2022-23, and ₹500 crore sanctioned for urban development under the Aizawl Smart City project.

The Prime Minister said the NDA government had helped about 4.5 lakh people in Mizoram get free treatment across 100 hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and 1.7 lakh farmers had received a total of ₹28,000 each directly in their bank accounts under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“Reservation for women in Parliament through Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam exemplifies our clear thinking about women empowerment, glimpses of which are seen in Mizoram, where 33,000 women received free LPG under the Ujjwala scheme and more than 35,000 pregnant women were given ₹5,000 each under PM Matru Vandana Yojana,” Mr. Modi said.

He assured better sports infrastructure and assistance to Mizoram’s athletes, and job opportunities for the youth in a State “with nature and culture” that has the potential to become a global tourist hub.

“When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent, and tourism, brings investment, industry, and income growth, and creates opportunities for our young friends in Mizoram. The BJP is committed to creating a marvellous Mizoram. I am sure we will get your support and blessings to make it happen,” the Prime Minister said.

Campaigning for the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly draws to a close on Sunday.