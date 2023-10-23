HamberMenu
Mizoram polls: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid; one under fresh scrutiny

Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday

October 23, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar interacting with media at the Press Conference organised by the Election Commission of India for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Mizoram.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar interacting with media at the Press Conference organised by the Election Commission of India for the General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Mizoram. | Photo Credit: ANI

Nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections were found valid during scrutiny, officials said on Sunday.

The nomination paper of opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah who seeks to contest from the Lawngtlai East constituency is being re-scrutinised because of some discrepancies, they said.

Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

The number of candidates who filed nomination papers this year is 38 less than that in the 2018 assembly polls.

Five years ago, 212 candidates filed their nominations, of whom 209 were in the fray after the withdrawal of candidature.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition ZPM and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats each and all of them have submitted their nomination papers.

The BJP has fielded its nominees in 23 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in four.

Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

