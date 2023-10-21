HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mizoram Assmbly elections | 174 candidates file nominations

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23

October 21, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Aizawl

PTI
File photo of voters in Mizoram’s Aizawl waiting to cast their votes.

File photo of voters in Mizoram’s Aizawl waiting to cast their votes. | Photo Credit: PTI

Altogether 174 candidates, including 16 women, have filed nominations for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly polls on November 7, officials said on October 21.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

All nominees of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have filed their nomination papers, the officials said.

Editorial | Triangular contest: On the Mizoram Assembly elections

The MNF has fielded candidates in all 40 seats, including 25 incumbent legislators, while six ZPM MLAs among its 40 nominees are seeking re-election.

Twenty-three BJP candidates and four nominees of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed their papers, the officials said, adding that 27 candidates have submitted nomination documents as independents.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Earlier, political parties, churches, civil society organisations and student bodies in Christian-dominated Mizoram had urged the Election Commission to reschedule the counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for Christians.

ALSO READ
MNF will return to power in Mizoram, hopeful of bagging 25-35 seats: Zoramthanga

Christians constitute 87% of the State's population.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the pleas.

A total of 8,56,868 electorates, including 4,38,925 women voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls.

The MNF had bagged 26 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, while ZPM secured eight, Congress five and the BJP one.

Later, the MNF won two Assembly bypolls, raising its tally to 28.

Related Topics

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 / Mizo National Front / Mizoram / Zoram People's Movement / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.