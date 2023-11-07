Mizoram Assembly elections voting LIVE updates | Polling to 40 seats to begin shortly

Voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said. The votes will be counted on December 3.
He said the 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.
Assam Rifles is managing the Myanmar border, while BSF is in charge of the international border with Bangladesh.
Besides, the inter-state boundaries with three districts of Assam, two with Manipur and one with Tripura have also been closed.
- PTI
