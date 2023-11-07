Mizoram Assembly elections voting LIVE updates | Polling to 40 seats to begin shortly

As many as 1,276 polling stations have been prepared for the Mizoram Assembly elections

November 07, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST

Voting to the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will take place on November 7, and decide the fate of 174 candidates in the State. According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, over 8.5 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 1,276 polling stations today.

In the 2023 elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates for all the 40 seats. While BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray.

The Mizoram Assembly election has apparently become a show of which political party cares more for people who have taken refuge from two of India’s neighbours. For the first time in five decades, foreigners have become a poll issue in Mizoram.

MNF had bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress had secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is confident of the MNF returning to power on the strength of its performance and the initiative for ‘Zo unification’ after the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 made more than 11,000 Kuki-Zomi people take refuge in Mizoram.

Voting will beginat 7 am and continue till 4 pm. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates: