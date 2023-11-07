HamberMenu
Mizoram Assembly elections voting LIVE updates | Polling to 40 seats to begin shortly

As many as 1,276 polling stations have been prepared for the Mizoram Assembly elections

November 07, 2023 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Electronic Voting machines are being loaded in a truck to distribute among the polling officials on the eve of the Mizoram Assembly elections in Aizawl on November 6, 2023.

Electronic Voting machines are being loaded in a truck to distribute among the polling officials on the eve of the Mizoram Assembly elections in Aizawl on November 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Voting to the 40-seat Mizoram Assembly will take place on November 7, and decide the fate of 174 candidates in the State. According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, over 8.5 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in 1,276 polling stations today.

In the 2023 elections, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates for all the 40 seats. While BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray.

Also read | In Mizoram, it is a battle over local beneficiary schemes of the past, present, and future

The Mizoram Assembly election has apparently become a show of which political party cares more for people who have taken refuge from two of India’s neighbours. For the first time in five decades, foreigners have become a poll issue in Mizoram.

MNF had bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress had secured five seats and the BJP won one seat. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is confident of the MNF returning to power on the strength of its performance and the initiative for ‘Zo unification’ after the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 made more than 11,000 Kuki-Zomi people take refuge in Mizoram.

Voting will beginat 7 am and continue till 4 pm. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Here are the live updates:

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    International boundaries with Myanmar, Bangladesh sealed

    Voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said. The votes will be counted on December 3.

    He said the 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

    Assam Rifles is managing the Myanmar border, while BSF is in charge of the international border with Bangladesh.

    Besides, the inter-state boundaries with three districts of Assam, two with Manipur and one with Tripura have also been closed.

    - PTI

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    Myanmar refugees want ration, kids education from new Mizoram government

    A decent two-time meal and good education for children are the expectations of a group of Myanmar citizens, who fled their country and are now taking shelter in Mizoram, from the new government in the northeastern State.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    For the first time, Bru refugees to have no participation in Mizoram Assembly polls

    For the first time Bru refugees will not participate in elections in Mizoram as they were given permanent settlement in Tripura under a Central government sponsored rehabilitation arrangement that came into effect in January 2020. Prior to this the Election Commission of India had to set up special polling stations on Tripura-Mizoram boundary to facilitate voting of the eligible displaced voters.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    10,585 votes cast in Mizoram through home voting and postal ballots: Govt

    Altogether 10,585 senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram polls through home voting and postal ballots.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    In Mizoram, it is a battle over local beneficiary schemes of the past, present, and future

    Apart from ‘Zo unification’ envisaging a greater homeland for the ethnic groups within the Zo family, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has been harping about the success of its Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP). The scheme offers financial support of up to ₹3 lakh to beneficiaries for taking up a trade of their preference.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    Mizoram poll a show of which party cares for ‘refugees’ more

    Mizoram is currently hosting about 33,000 Chin people from Myanmar and some 800 Kuki-Chins from Bangladesh. The Chins and Kuki-Chins are ethnically related to the majority Mizos of Mizoram, who prefer to refer to their “brothers and sisters” from across the international borders as displaced people and not refugees or foreigners.

    Read more here...

  • November 07, 2023 06:27
    ‘Zo unification’ is a running theme in Mizoram; MNF makes it a promise

    The MNF’s election manifesto promises the unification of the Zo communities such as the dominant Mizos of Mizoram, Kukis of Manipur, and Chins of Myanmar and Bangladesh. While the credo of cultural and political integration through ‘Zo unification’ has struck a chord in Mizoram, it is seen as fanning secession in Manipur.

    Read more here...

