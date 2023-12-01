Mizoram Assembly elections | Election Commission defers vote counting to December 4

December 01, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Counting of votes for Mizoram Assembly polls will now take place on December 4, instead of December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on December 1.

Earlier, counting of votes were to be held along with that of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3. However, the poll panel cited “several representations from various quarters” behind the reason for this change. It added that the change was requested “on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram”.

Churches in the State had held prayers to seek a change in the date of counting of votes. Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches, had urged churches to organise prayers during church service so that counting is not held on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the majority of Christians in the State.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” it said in a statement.

The statement further added that no change has been made in any event of schedule of General Election to Legislative Assembly of Mizoram or some other State.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7. The State registered over 70% turnout.

