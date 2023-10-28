HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will pass Bill guaranteeing protection of land, forests, tribal people's rights in Mizoram: Jairam Ramesh

“The Indian National Congress promises that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the State,” Jairam Ramesh said.

October 28, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jairam Ramesh. File

Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on October 28 promised that if it forms the government in Mizoram it would pass a new Bill in the very first session of the new Assembly guaranteeing the protection of the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the State.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government "bulldozed" amendments to the Forest Conservation Act during the monsoon session of Parliament that evoked tremendous opposition and outrage across the country, even more so in the northeast.  

Explained | How the amended Forest (Conservation) Act imperils the Northeast

The Indian National Congress promises that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram led by the Congress will pass a new Bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the State, Mr. Ramesh said. “As forests are in the concurrent list, this Bill will be sent to the President of India for assent under the provision of Article 254(2),” he said.

“This is what the Mizo National Front (MNF) government should have done immediately after the Monsoon session of Parliament but didn’t do it because it dances to the tune of the BJP,” Mr. Ramesh alleged.

The Congress leader said that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will also not pass such a Bill as "they are a party without an ideology, without a programme or an organisation for the people of Mizoram, and will compromise with the BJP in no time".

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Related Topics

Mizoram / Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 / state politics / politics / politics (general) / Assembly Elections / election / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.