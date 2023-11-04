HamberMenu
Congress will form govt in Mizoram: Shashi Tharoor

Mizoram was the last Congress-ruled state in the Northeast before the party lost power to the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the 2018 assembly polls

November 04, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in Mizoram. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference here, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala asserted that Mizoram will be the first state in the Northeast where the Congress will return to power after 2014, when the BJP formed the government at the Centre.

Mizoram was the last Congress-ruled state in the Northeast before the party lost power to the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the 2018 assembly polls.

He asserted that the Congress celebrates India's diversity and strengths, not its weaknesses.

"The Congress will oppose one nation, one language, one code and one culture. We are against uniformity. We believe that we can be united while maintaining our diversity," he said.

Speaking about the BJP, Mr. Tharoor said, "The BJP has notoriously failed to keep its promises since 2014 -- be it ₹15 lakh in bank accounts or 2 crore jobs."

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

