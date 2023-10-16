Congress releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram Assembly elections

October 16, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress party on October 16 released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Moreover, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.The announcement came at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state to campaign for party candidates.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day visit to Mizoram. Upon his arrival, Rahul Gandhi also took part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan.

In a 40-member Mizoram Assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.