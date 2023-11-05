Campaigning in Mizoram ends with Sunday service

November 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - AIZAWL

AIZAWL

The campaign for the election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly came to a close on Sunday but political parties unofficially wound up their canvassing 24 hours ahead of schedule for their candidates and leaders to visit the local church and interact with people.

A maximum of 8,51,895 voters are expected to seal the fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women, across 1,276 polling stations on November 7.

“The political parties and candidates decided on their own not to campaign on Sunday, a day of worship and prayers in our State,” Lalramliana Pachuau, general secretary of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), told journalists.

The MPF, a church-backed election watchdog formed after the violence-marred Assembly election in 2003, issues a set of guidelines for ensuring free, fair, and peaceful polls. It wants the Election Commission of India to reschedule the date of counting of votes for elections in Mizoram and four other States — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana — scheduled for December 3, a Sunday.

Mizoram’s mandate 2023 is expected to be a multi-cornered contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), regional challenger Zoram People’s Movement, Congress, and the BJP. The first three parties are contesting all 40 seats each while the BJP has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant in Mizoram, has put up candidates in four constituencies. There are 27 independents in the fray too.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga was confident of the MNF returning to power on the strength of its performance and the initiative for ‘Zo unification’ after the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3 made more than 11,000 Kuki-Zomi people take refuge in Mizoram. The term refers to bringing all communities of the Zo family — the Mizos of Mizoram, Kuki-Zomis of Manipur, and Chins of Bangladesh and Myanmar — under one administrative umbrella.

“We need 21 seats to form the government. We expect at least 25,” he told The Hindu a week ago.

State election officials said 7,497 service voters, and 2,058 voters more than 80 years old or with disabilities, cast postal ballots ahead of the scheduled date.

Mizoram usually witnesses a high percentage of voting. The turnout in 2018 and 2013 was 81.31% and 80.82%, respectively.