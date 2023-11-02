"BJP-RSS trying to take away land of tribals in Mizoram" says Congress ahead of Mizoram Assembly polls

November 02, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Ahead of Assembly polls in Mizoram, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 2 accused the BJP of seeking to take away land from tribals in Mizoram for their "cronies".

Mr. Kharge further alleged that regional outfits like the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are acting as "unofficial agents" of the BJP. "Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to Mizoram through the Peace Accord in 1986 and secured Statehood in 1987. Congress has always been committed to its progress. BJP-RSS are against diversity, and they want to take away the precious land and forest that are the property of the tribals for the welfare of their cronies. MNF and ZPM are acting as unofficial agents of the BJP," Mr. Kharge posted on X.

Mr. Kharge said that the people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress and that Congress guarantees Mizoram’s welfare, inclusiveness and economic security. “The people of Mizoram deserve peace, prosperity and progress. What we promise, we deliver. Our guarantees for the State of Mizoram shall usher in welfare, inclusiveness and economic security. Kan Ram, Kan Hnam, Kan Sakhaw Him, Nan Mizoram Tan Congress,” the Congress President said.

Earlier on October 30, the Congress, which is looking to return to power in the North Eastern State, promised that the first session of the new Legislative Assembly of Mizoram, led by the Congress party, will pass a new bill that guarantees to protect the land, the forests and the rights of the tribal people of the State.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) is a regional political party in Mizoram, India. MNF emerged from the Mizo National Famine Front, which Pu Laldenga formed to protest against the inaction of the Government of India towards the famine situation in the Mizo areas of Assam state in 1959. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is a six-party regional alliance formed under the leadership of MLA and former Member of Parliament, Lalduhoma.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. In a 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat.

