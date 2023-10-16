ADVERTISEMENT

AAP to contest Assembly elections from Mizoram

October 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The State committee will soon announce the details on the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names of the constituencies

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on October 16 announced it will contest Assembly elections in the northeastern State of Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, party's North-East States in-charge Rajesh Sharma said a decision was made to expand the organisation and contest elections in the northeastern States during a meeting on Sunday held under the chairmanship of the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"A coordination committee and a North-East cell will be formed for organisational expansion," he said.

Mr. Sharma said the people in the northeast are grappling with issues related to education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide solutions to these problems.

He said the State committee will soon announce the details on the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names of the constituencies.

CONNECT WITH US