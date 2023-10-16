HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP to contest Assembly elections from Mizoram

The State committee will soon announce the details on the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names of the constituencies

October 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on October 16 announced it will contest Assembly elections in the northeastern State of Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference, party's North-East States in-charge Rajesh Sharma said a decision was made to expand the organisation and contest elections in the northeastern States during a meeting on Sunday held under the chairmanship of the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Editorial | Triangular contest: On the Mizoram Assembly elections

"A coordination committee and a North-East cell will be formed for organisational expansion," he said.

Mr. Sharma said the people in the northeast are grappling with issues related to education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide solutions to these problems.

He said the State committee will soon announce the details on the number of seats it would be contesting from and the names of the constituencies.

Related Topics

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.