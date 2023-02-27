Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly polls 2023 live updates | Polling gets under way in both States

Polling will take place across 59 Assembly constituencies each in Meghalaya and Nagaland between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. today

February 27, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:10 am IST

The States of Meghalaya and Nagaland are set to go to polls today, across 59 Assembly constituencies each, where more than 34 lakh electors will choose their new representatives from among 552 candidates.

In Meghalaya, where 369 candidates are contesting the elections, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), claiming to have provided good governance is hopeful of crossing the halfway mark of 30. This year the NPP is not only against its allies, chiefly the BJP in 56 seats but is also facing rival Congress and the new challenger, Trinamool Congress (TMC). Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh.

Also Read | We resolved pending issues despite political risks, says Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma

In Nagaland, the Congress party is contesting 25 seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The BJP opened its account early on February 10 with candidate Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent Congress’ Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature. This time around, the State also hopes to get its first woman MLA as parties have invested heavily in the ‘winnability’ of their women candidates, with four women candidates in fray.

Meanwhile, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in both States, fielding candidates in all the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya.

Also Read | Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) rises as a surprise dark horse in Nagaland polls

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. The votes for Meghalaya and Nagaland will be counted on March 2 along with votes that were cast for Tripura Assembly seats on February 16.

Here are the latest updates: