Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly polls 2023 live updates | Polling gets under way in both States
Polling will take place across 59 Assembly constituencies each in Meghalaya and Nagaland between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. today
February 27, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:10 am IST
Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs and other election equipment from a distribution centre, ahead of the Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi district, on February 26, 2023.
The States of Meghalaya and Nagaland are set to go to polls today, across 59 Assembly constituencies each, where more than 34 lakh electors will choose their new representatives from among 552 candidates.
In Meghalaya, where 369 candidates are contesting the elections, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), claiming to have provided good governance is hopeful of crossing the halfway mark of 30. This year the NPP is not only against its allies, chiefly the BJP in 56 seats but is also facing rival Congress and the new challenger, Trinamool Congress (TMC). Polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate H.D.R. Lyngdoh.
In Nagaland, the Congress party is contesting 25 seats, while the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have agreed to continue with the 2018 seat-sharing formula of 40:20. The BJP opened its account early on February 10 with candidate Kazheto Kinimi winning the Akuluto seat unopposed after his only opponent Congress’ Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature. This time around, the State also hopes to get its first woman MLA as parties have invested heavily in the ‘winnability’ of their women candidates, with four women candidates in fray.
Meanwhile, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in both States, fielding candidates in all the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya.
Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm. The votes for Meghalaya and Nagaland will be counted on March 2 along with votes that were cast for Tripura Assembly seats on February 16.
Here are the latest updates:
February 27, 2023 06:59
Nagaland hopes to end long wait for first woman MLA
The goal for the women candidates in this election is not merely to etch their names in Nagaland’s political history.
February 27, 2023 06:55
Around 19,000 personnel, polling staff deployed on duty in Meghalaya
As the voting in 59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies is to be held today in Meghalaya, around 19,000 polling personnel have been stationed on poll duty.The officials have said that security arrangements have been beefed up for controlling the law and order situation in the State.“11 Zonal magistrates, 73 sector magistrates and nearly 30 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies have been deployed in the district for conducting the smooth election. Each polling team has four personnel. 30 CAPF companies have deployed in vulnerable and critical polling stations,” the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district told ANI on Sunday.The CEO of Meghalaya said that around 19,000 polling personnel and staff have been deployed in the election process.The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.Out of the total of 3419 polling stations, 640 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’, 323 are ‘critical’ and 84 are identified as both.- ANI
February 27, 2023 06:53
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) rises as a surprise dark horse in Nagaland polls
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which flew in a month ahead of the Nagaland polls, had it easy finding candidates.
February 27, 2023 06:49
Congress eyes comeback in Meghalaya, Nagaland as it bets on ‘confusion’ among voters
