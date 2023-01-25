Unaccounted cash of over ₹10 lakh seized in poll-bound Meghalaya

January 25, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - Shillong

Unaccounted cash of over ₹10 lakh has been seized from four people in South West Garo Hills district of poll-bound Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said.

The cash seizure was made by flying squad officials in the district, the CEO said, adding that so far unaccounted cash of over ₹20 lakh was recovered in the State.

"Flying squads have seized Rs 10.35 lakh cash from the possession of four persons... ," the CEO said.

The seizure was made after the four people could not produce any valid document for carrying the cash, but "no one was arrested", he mentioned.

Their claims are "under investigation", he said.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and the model code of conduct is in force in the state.

The CEO had earlier said that at least 34 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and strict monitoring would be made in these segments.

