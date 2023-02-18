UDP: Meghalaya’s big small party

February 18, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - MAIRANG (MEGHALAYA)

The party that gave India the formula of splitting an Assembly term 50-50 with the toss of a coin is likely to call the shots once again in Meghalaya, which has not had a clear mandate after the first election in 1972.

The best the United Democratic Party (UDP) has managed in an election was 20 seats in 1998 when B.B. Lyngdoh, considered the father of coalition politics and the MLA scheme in the country, became its first Chief Minister. His tenure in the term-splitting experiment with Congress was short-lived.

The UDP has been a part of every government since, barring the 2013-18 coalition phase led by Congress. The party had two more Chief Ministers — its founder E.K. Mawlong and Donkupar Roy — who did not last long.

But the party believes it could be in the driving seat this time and not just be a minor constituent of “more resourceful” rivals such as the National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and its prime challenger, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Party president Metbah Lyngdoh, also the Speaker of the 60-member Meghalaya House, expects the UDP to do better than the nine, 11, eight and six seats it won in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018, respectively. The UDP is banking on the confusion created by “too many entities” in the fray and its new-found image as a pan-Meghalaya party.

The UDP was perceived to be a Khasi region-specific party, less influential in the other two dominated by the Garo and Jaintia communities. The “confidence” of having penetrated the other regions made it contest 46 seats compared to 33 five years ago.

Sixteen of these 46 seats are in the Garo Hills region, seen as the State’s political hub, where the NPP, TMC and BJP are seen as the major players. The Garo Hills have a total of 24 seats.

“The feedback is that the people, even in the Garo Hills, are looking at us as an alternative. Our expectations are high but given the history of fractured verdicts, we hope to win a good number of seats and play a decisive role in the formation of the next government,” Mr. Lyngdoh told The Hindu.

He is seeking re-election from the Mairang Assembly seat, arguably the centre of the Khasi region and the home of the legendary Tirot Sing, a Khasi chieftain who died fighting the British in 1935. The BJP has appropriated Tirot Sing as an “unsung hero”.

“The message has gone that the UDP is not just for the Khasis but for all communities and that, if given the mandate, we can address their grievances by removing red-tape,” Mr. Lyngdoh said.

The UDP is also pinning hope on its pledges, including safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities and minorities in the State, and maintaining the territorial integrity of Meghalaya — an allusion to the partial boundary pact with Assam on March 29, 2022.