ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter asked to take down post on Meghalaya Deputy CM

February 27, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Prestone Tynsong is heard in the uploaded video appealing to the people to vote for the NPP as the support for the party is like a mass movement

Rahul Karmakar

Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Twitter Inc. to take down a video posted on a Shillong-based daily’s handle as the content was violative of the provisions of the Representation of the People Act of 1951.

In the video uploaded around 11 a.m. on February 27, the day of voting across 59 constituencies in the State, Meghalaya’s Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is heard appealing to the people to vote in favour of the National People’s Party (NPP).

“I am very confident that the people of the State will vote in favour of the NPP because I have travelled a lot in the constituencies and I have seen that the response of the people is just like a mass movement,” he is heard saying.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr Tynsong, the vice-president of the NPP seeking to retain the Pynursla constituency, is then heard saying: “I request all the voters to vote in favour of the NPP.”

In the letter to Twitter based on a complaint, the ECI underlined Section 126(1)(b) of the RPA Act that the tweet violated. The section deals with the “prohibition of display of any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of poll for any election in that polling area”.

The polling on Monday in Meghalaya and Nagaland was from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The ECI sought the tweet to be taken down within 3 hours.

Mr Tynsong also said the NPP has had no agreement with any party for an alliance as “we are confident of getting an absolute majority”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US