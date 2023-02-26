HamberMenu
Polling officials injured in road accident in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills

Preliminary probe suggests that the vehicle overturned on the road leading to the unfortunate accident

February 26, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST - West Garo Hills (Meghalaya)

ANI

Some polling officials on their way to Photamati were injured in West Garo Hills after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Saturday, an official statement said. One of them is seriously injured while the others sustained minor injuries, it said.

According to information, injured officials from the Polling Party were bound for 44/8 Jangrapara LP School of 44-Raksamgre Assembly constituency when the accident took place. The preliminary probe suggests that the vehicle overturned on the road leading to this unfortunate accident.

"The injured officials were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital Tikrikilla CHC from where 02 polling officers are being referred to a higher medical facility in Goalpara. All others were given the first aid treatment. Medical assistance is being provided to all the injured persons," a statement from the district election office said.

Further informing about the safety of polling equipment, it said, "Polling materials and EVM/VVPAT were secured by the concerned Sector Magistrate accompanied by the concerned Sector Police Officer in the presence of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and was taken to the concerned Polling Station maintaining the transparency of the whole electoral process."

