NPP candidate likely to join BJP ahead of Meghalaya Assembly election

January 30, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The National People’s Party (NPP) may soon lose one of its 58 candidates to the ally-turned-rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

The supporters of Martin M. Danggo held a meeting on Monday and resolved to ask him to leave the NPP and contest the Ranikor Assembly seat on a BJP ticket instead.

Unlike the other parties, the BJP is yet to announce its candidates for the February 27 election in Meghalaya. The delay has been attributed to a “problem of plenty” in key constituencies such as North Shillong and the possibility of last-minute accommodation of leaders from other parties.

Senior BJP leader and MLA, Alexander Laloo Hek confirmed the meeting.

“Many of his supporters, including some leaders influential at the local level, joined the BJP after the meeting. Mr. Danggo is also expected to join in a day or two,” he told The Hindu.

The NPP declined to comment on the development. State party president and MP, Wanweiroy Kharlukhi was incommunicado.

Mr. Danggo had reportedly met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also the chief of the North East Democratic Alliance, in Guwahati on January 28 in the presence of Mr. Hek. The NPP candidate avoided the media.

Mr. Danggo won the 2018 Assembly election from Ranikor on a Congress ticket. He later quit the 60-member House and contested the resultant bypoll as an NPP candidate but lost to Pius Marwein of the United Democratic Party, a minor ally of the NPP in the current government.

He quit the NPP after the electoral loss but re-joined the party in February 2022.

The BJP has roped in several MLAs ahead of the Assembly polls. They include Himalaya Shangpliang (Mawsynram seat) of the Trinamool Congress, Ferlin C.A. Sangma (Selsella) and Benedic R. Marak (Raksamgre) of the NPP.

This is not the first time in the northeast that a candidate has quit the party after being nominated. Ahead of the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Rangja Khungur Basumatary quit as the candidate of the Bodoland People’s Front from the Tamulpur seat and joined the BJP. He lost no time in canvassing for the eventual winner, Leho Ram Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal, his rival hours earlier.