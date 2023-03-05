ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-elected Meghalaya MLAs to take oath on March 6

March 05, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shillong

PTI

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan on March 5, 2023 in Shillong administers oath of office to T.D. Shira as pro-tem Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. | Photo Credit: PTI

A special session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been convened for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected MLAs and the election of the Speaker, a senior official said on March 5, 2023.

The new House, with 59 members, will have its first sitting on March 6, 2023, when the pro-tem speaker administers the oath of office to the legislators, the official said.

The House will be meeting again on March 9 for the election of Speaker, commissioner and secretary of the Assembly, Andrew Simons, told PTI.

The BJP-backed NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in Meghalaya, under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won only two seats.

Two Hill State People’s Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with 2 other Independent legislators.

